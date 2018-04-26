Fiat Chrysler reports rise in profit and drop in debt

MILAN (AP) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported Thursday a 60 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the year as sales improved, particularly in the Americas, and demand rose globally for its Jeeps.
The company said its profit of 1.02 billion euros ($1.24 billion) was up from 641 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier, though net revenue edged down 2 percent to 27.03 billion euros.
Fiat Chrysler maintained its guidance for full-year earnings, saying it still expects net revenue of about 125 billion euros.
It shipped 1.2 million vehicles in the first quarter, up 5 percent from a year earlier. The boost was mainly due to improved sales in North and Latin America as well as a 37 percent rise in shipments at its Jeep unit.
One of Fiat Chrysler's goals has been to reduce its net debt and end 2018 with 4 billion euros in cash. CEO Sergio Marchionne, who traditionally wears black sweaters, has vowed to wear a tie at a big strategy presentation on June 1 if the company manages to become cash positive. Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that it had reduced its net industrial debt by 1.1 billion euros during the first quarter, to 1.3 billion euros.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesMore >>
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowMore >>
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowMore >>
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleMore >>
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleMore >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>