Deutsche Bank ekes out profit, refocuses investment bank - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deutsche Bank ekes out profit, refocuses investment bank

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Deutsche Bank made 120 million euros ($146 million) in the first quarter as exchange rates and lower revenues at its investment banking business weighed on earnings, the company said Thursday.

The bank, which replaced CEO John Cryan earlier this month and is struggling to profit after three straight full-year losses, said it would cut the number of top managers and take steps to refocus its investment banking operation on its European base and on areas where it has consistent profits.

The first-quarter result compared with profit of 575 million euros in the same quarter a year ago but was an improvement from a 2.4 billion loss in the last quarter of 2017, when the company had a large one-time loss related to tax changes in the U.S.

Revenues fell 5 percent to 6.98 billion euros ($8.5 million). The bank said much of the decline resulted from the euro's rise against the dollar.

New CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement that some areas of the bank's business had done well, such as its DWS asset management business and some areas at the investment banking division. "However, we are not strong enough in other areas of this business," he said. "Therefore we have to act decisively and to adjust our strategy. There is no time to lose as the current returns for our shareholders are unacceptable."

The bank said it would cut the membership of its top management body to nine from 12 and eliminate the practice of having co-heads of departments in an effort to speed decision-making.

Cryan became CEO in 2015 and led the bank through its efforts to cut costs and resolve legal misconduct cases that cost the bank billions, including a $7.2 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over securities based on mortgages to people with shaky credit. Progress was slow and though the bank restored its dividend last year, shareholders got only 11 cents per share.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Victims voice relief after arrest in serial killing case

    Victims voice relief after arrest in serial killing case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:38:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-04-26 06:51:23 GMT
    Victims of California serial killer and rapist voice say they are relieved police arrested a suspect.More >>
    Victims of California serial killer and rapist voice say they are relieved police arrested a suspect.More >>

  • Ford promises more savings as 1Q earnings rise 9 percent

    Ford promises more savings as 1Q earnings rise 9 percent

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:29:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-04-26 06:51:17 GMT
    Ford's net income rose slightly in the first quarter due largely to a lower income tax rate.More >>
    Ford's net income rose slightly in the first quarter due largely to a lower income tax rate.More >>

  • Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-26 06:50:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...(AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly