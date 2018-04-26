Lynching memorial and museum in Montgomery open to public - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lynching memorial and museum in Montgomery open to public

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up" as part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Mont... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up" as part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Mont...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up", part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgomery, A... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up", part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgomery, A...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows names of "unknown" lynching victims as a part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgom... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows names of "unknown" lynching victims as a part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgom...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. The memorial and an accompanyin... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). This photo shows part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in lynchings, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. The memorial and an accompanyin...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Part of a statue depicting chained people is on display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. The n... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Part of a statue depicting chained people is on display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. The n...

By BETH J. HARPAZ
AP Travel Editor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The public is getting its first look at a lynching memorial and museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, opening Thursday, is dedicated to 4,400 individuals who lost their lives in lynchings and other racial killings between 1877 and 1950. Their names are engraved on 800 steel rectangles, one for each U.S. county where lynchings occurred.

A museum is also opening in Montgomery, called The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration.

Launch events include a "Peace and Justice Summit" featuring celebrities and activists like Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman and Gloria Steinem.

The summit, museum and memorial are projects of the Equal Justice Initiative, a Montgomery-based legal advocacy group founded by attorney Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson won a MacArthur "genius" award for his human rights work.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:39:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...(AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>

  • The Latest: Alleged serial killer worked in warehouse

    The Latest: Alleged serial killer worked in warehouse

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:48:24 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:39:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...
    A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.More >>
    A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.More >>

  • Tears flow as victims of Waffle House shooting remembered

    Tears flow as victims of Waffle House shooting remembered

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 03:19:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:24:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly