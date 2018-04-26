Bill Cosby: America's Dad convicted of drugging, sex assault

Bill Cosby was a TV star, philanthropist and a man who broke through ethnic barriers.

Bill Cosby was a TV star, philanthropist and a man who broke through ethnic barriers.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jurors in Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations.

People on Twitter are crediting comedian Hannibal Buress for starting the avalanche of accusations that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

People on Twitter are crediting comedian Hannibal Buress for starting the avalanche of accusations that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2017 file photo, Hannibal Buress performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The path to comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction of drugging and molesting a woman in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thu...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2017 file photo, Hannibal Buress performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The path to comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction of drugging and molesting a woman in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thu...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Protesters demonstrate after Bill Cosby departed his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrew Wyatt spokesperson for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, waves, as an SUV carrying Cosby and other team members leaves for the day from Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, Apr...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life, vindicating a multitude of women who doubted anyone would ever believe their word against that of America's Dad.

The comedian was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Women's advocates called the verdict a turning point in the #MeToo movement that proved what Cosby's accusers had been saying: His nice-guy image was a sham.

The verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era sealed the spectacular late-in-life downfall of an entertainer who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.