Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.

The lawyer, Joanna Hendon, will have the chance to tell U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in person on Thursday about what Trump can do. The judge scheduled a noon conference to hear how lawyers are preparing to review large amounts of data for attorney-client privilege after the April 9 raids on Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"Our client will make himself available, as needed, to aid in our privilege review on his behalf," the former federal prosecutor told Wood in a letter.

Prosecutors said the raids resulted from a criminal fraud investigation. Criminal prosecutors have not been able to review the content of the materials after Cohen's lawyers came to court to insist upon a role in deciding what is subject to the privilege. Hendon has insisted that the president, as a client of Cohen, had a vital role in the process.

Cohen was expected to be at Thursday's hearing.

Hendon, as well as lawyers for Cohen and the Trump Organization, told the judge on Wednesday that they have plenty of lawyers ready to do the work.

The judge, though, has indicated she is likely to appoint a neutral attorney known as a special master to help decide what is subject to the privilege. Ultimately, the judge can rule in any unresolved disputes.

Wood directed prosecutors to provide an update on Thursday on when copies of seized materials will be turned over and how fast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

    Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:08:37 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-26 07:22:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...
    A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.More >>
    A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.More >>

  • Chemical weapons team gathers more samples from Syrian town

    Chemical weapons team gathers more samples from Syrian town

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:28:28 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-26 07:22:18 GMT
    The Russian military has indicated it will supply the Syrian government with a sophisticated air defense system, after condemning a missile attack launched by the U.S., Britain and France earlier this month.More >>
    The Russian military has indicated it will supply the Syrian government with a sophisticated air defense system, after condemning a missile attack launched by the U.S., Britain and France earlier this month.More >>

  • Macron resists Trump's 'America first' in speech to Congress

    Macron resists Trump's 'America first' in speech to Congress

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-25 15:30:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-26 07:22:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is introduced before speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is introduced before speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
    French President Emmanuel Macron extolled the "special bond" between the United States and France during his speech in front of a joint meeting of Congress.More >>
    French President Emmanuel Macron extolled the "special bond" between the United States and France during his speech in front of a joint meeting of Congress.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly