Lawyer: Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for Pr...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from his personal attorney's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.

The lawyer, Joanna Hendon, will have the chance to tell U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in person on Thursday about what Trump can do. The judge scheduled a noon conference to hear how lawyers are preparing to review large amounts of data for attorney-client privilege after the April 9 raids on Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"Our client will make himself available, as needed, to aid in our privilege review on his behalf," the former federal prosecutor told Wood in a letter.

Prosecutors said the raids resulted from a criminal fraud investigation. Criminal prosecutors have not been able to review the content of the materials after Cohen's lawyers came to court to insist upon a role in deciding what is subject to the privilege. Hendon has insisted that the president, as a client of Cohen, had a vital role in the process.

Cohen was expected to be at Thursday's hearing.

Hendon, as well as lawyers for Cohen and the Trump Organization, told the judge on Wednesday that they have plenty of lawyers ready to do the work.

The judge, though, has indicated she is likely to appoint a neutral attorney known as a special master to help decide what is subject to the privilege. Ultimately, the judge can rule in any unresolved disputes.

Wood directed prosecutors to provide an update on Thursday on when copies of seized materials will be turned over and how fast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.