Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works

(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - "A Quiet Place" is getting a sequel.

Jim Gianopulos is the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. He says Wednesday that the studio is developing a follow-up to the buzzy John Krasinski-directed thriller that's currently in theaters.

"A Quiet Place" has earned over $135 million from North American theaters in just over three weeks. It cost a modest $17 million to produce.

Speaking to an audience of theater owners and exhibitors at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, Gianopulos acknowledged that Paramount has had some difficult years at the box office.

He says "A Quiet Place" is the first of what he hopes will be many future hits for the studio.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 3 days after fatal shootings, Tennessee Waffle House reopens

    3 days after fatal shootings, Tennessee Waffle House reopens

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-04-25 03:17:03 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 02:19:38 GMT
    (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP). In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four...(Metro Nashville Police Department via AP). In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four...
    A man who disarmed a gunman accused of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House has received a standing ovation from Tennessee lawmakers.More >>
    A man who disarmed a gunman accused of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House has received a standing ovation from Tennessee lawmakers.More >>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 02:19:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • Corrections officers charged with bribery, racketeering

    Corrections officers charged with bribery, racketeering

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:09:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-04-26 02:12:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - This Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum secur...(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - This Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum secur...
    South Carolina corrections employees have been indicted on charges of bribery and bringing contraband into the state's institutions.More >>
    South Carolina corrections employees have been indicted on charges of bribery and bringing contraband into the state's institutions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly