CDC: Don't eat romaine lettuce unless you know it's not from Arizona

ATLANTA (RNN) – There’s no letup in the E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that there are now 84 cases in 19 states. Forty-two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report sick people.

“Information collected to date indicates that romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick,” the CDC said.

“The investigation has not identified a common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of romaine lettuce.”

The CDC offers this advice for consumers:

Do not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.

Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, do not eat or buy romaine lettuce if you do not know where it was grown.

This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it.

Most people get sick from E. coli three to four days after consuming the bacteria. Signs include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

