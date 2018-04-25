CDC: Don't eat romaine lettuce unless you know it's not from Ari - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CDC: Don't eat romaine lettuce unless you know it's not from Arizona

Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak. (Source: CDC) Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak. (Source: CDC)

ATLANTA (RNN) – There’s no letup in the E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that there are now 84 cases in 19 states. Forty-two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report sick people.

“Information collected to date indicates that romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and could make people sick,” the CDC said.

“The investigation has not identified a common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of romaine lettuce.”

The CDC offers this advice for consumers:

  • Do not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.
  • Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, do not eat or buy romaine lettuce if you do not know where it was grown.
  • This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it.

Most people get sick from E. coli three to four days after consuming the bacteria. Signs include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:19:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...(AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>

  • Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online

    Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:10:34 GMT
    Hospitals are required to disclose prices publicly, but the latest change would put that information online. (Source: Pixabay)Hospitals are required to disclose prices publicly, but the latest change would put that information online. (Source: Pixabay)

    Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.

    More >>

    Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.

    More >>

  • Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:56 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:56:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-04-26 13:10:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...(AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly