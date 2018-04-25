Caesars Entertainment plans to manage hotel in Baja, Mexico

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Caesars Entertainment Corp. casino company says it plans to build a beachfront non-casino hotel in the Mexican city of Puerto Los Cabos.
Company president and chief executive Mark Frissora announced Wednesday that the $200 million Caesars Palace resort will be the company's first Mexico property.
Plans call for 500 rooms and suites, a 40,000-square-foot (3,716-square-meter) convention center, a spa, two golf courses, three restaurants and entertainment venues.
It will be developed by Mexico-based Grupo Questro and managed by Caesars Entertainment in the Puerto Los Cabos tourist corridor and the San Jose del Cabo resort on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
Las Vegas-based Caesars last week also announced plans to manage two non-casino hotels and a beach club in Dubai.
They'll be the company's first non-casino resorts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
