Facebook advertisers shrug off scandal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facebook advertisers shrug off scandal

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo, visitors take photos in front of the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo, visitors take photos in front of the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25.
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 25.

By MAE ANDERSON
AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook's troubles with Russian election meddlers, "fake news" and misused data have dominated headlines globally.

But the scandal doesn't seem to be affecting Facebook's bottom line so far, as advertisers continue to flock to the site in droves.

Facebook's revenue, which largely derives from ads, soared 49 percent to $12 billion in the first three months of the year. Profit jumped 63 percent to $5 billion.

And despite a buzzy "DeleteFacebook" online campaign, both daily and monthly user numbers increased.

Since the story broke, there have been rumblings that advertisers would flee the platform. But in the aggregate they have shrugged off the scandals, as have users. More than 1.45 billion people check Facebook at least once a day, a 13 percent increase from a year earlier.

___

AP Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Warrant: Suspect's suspicious behavior drew police attention

    Warrant: Suspect's suspicious behavior drew police attention

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-25 05:01:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:00:00 GMT
    (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>

  • Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:18:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:59:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>

  • DNA brings arrest in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s

    DNA brings arrest in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:59:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California...More >>
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly