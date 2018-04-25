Higher menu prices helps boost Chipotle key sales figure - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Higher menu prices helps boost Chipotle key sales figure

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - Chipotle, which has been working to revive its business after past food safety scares, says a key sales figure rose as it increased prices in most of its restaurants.

After the results were released, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. soared nearly 8 percent in extended trading Wednesday.

The burrito chain says sales rose 2.2 percent at existing locations during the first three months of the year. Analysts expected the figure to rise 1.3 percent, according to FactSet.

Chipotle also reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Without Trump nomination, judges vote to keep US attorney

    Without Trump nomination, judges vote to keep US attorney

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:48:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:55:37 GMT
    Manhattan federal judges have taken the unusual step of deciding to keep U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his job in the absence of a nomination by President Donald Trump.More >>
    Manhattan federal judges have taken the unusual step of deciding to keep U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his job in the absence of a nomination by President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Warrant: Suspect's suspicious behavior drew police attention

    Warrant: Suspect's suspicious behavior drew police attention

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-25 05:01:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:55:35 GMT
    (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>

  • Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:18:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-04-25 20:55:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>
    Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for the "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly