Video: Former Port Authority ethics chair swore at officers

TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) - A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner caught on camera delivering an expletive-laced tirade to police officers during a traffic stop has resigned.
The Tenafly Police Department released the dashcam video Tuesday showing Caren Turner attempting to pull rank on the officers who pulled over a car in which her daughter was a passenger for an expired registration March 31. The video also shows the Democratic lobbyist becoming increasingly agitated with the responding officers and shouting an expletive at them.
Turner didn't return a call seeking comment.
Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign. She also served as the bistate agency's ethics chair.
Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
This story has been corrected to show car pulled over didn't belong to Turner's daughter. She was a passenger
