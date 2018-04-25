ConocoPhillips wins $2 billion arbitration against Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - ConocoPhillips says it won a $2 billion arbitration award against Venezuela's state oil company over the seizure a decade ago of investments in two projects in the OPEC nation.
The award represents the equivalent of more than 20 percent of the cash-strapped Venezuelan government's foreign currency reserves.
The Houston-based company said in a statement that the ruling against PDVSA was made by an international tribunal constituted under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce.
It said the award is final and binding and that it intends to seek financial recovery of the award to the full extent of the law.
ConocoPhillips is pursuing a separate legal against Venezuela's government under the auspices of the World Bank's investment dispute mechanism.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
