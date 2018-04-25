Trump plan would raise rent for millions in public housing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump plan would raise rent for millions in public housing

WASHINGTON (AP) - Millions of families living in federally subsidized public housing would have to pay more for rent under a Trump administration proposal.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is asking Congress to raise the rent paid by public housing residents to 35 percent of income from the current 30 percent. The plan would also eliminate income deductions that could lower the rent. Elderly and disabled tenants would be exempted.

Rents would be evaluated every three years instead of annually.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson says the changes are necessary to revamp an archaic system that discourages public housing tenants from seeking better paying jobs. But tenants' rights advocates are highly critical, with one calling the plan "a war on low-income people."

