Alexa, make my kid polite: Echo to get child-friendly update - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alexa, make my kid polite: Echo to get child-friendly update

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. The voice... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. The voice...

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Alexa's new missions: encourage kids to ask questions more politely, and get them to bed on time.

The voice assistant that lives inside Amazon's Echo speakers will soon thank kids for shouting out questions "nicely" if they say "please." The new response is part of a kid-friendly update that's coming next month, giving parents more control over the voice assistant. Adults can set Alexa to go silent at bedtime, block music with explicit lyrics and even call kids down to dinner.

"Gone are the days of shouting up the stairs," Amazon said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition, Amazon will sell an $80 Echo Dot aimed at kids that comes with colorful cases and a 2-year warranty, promising to replace the device if it breaks. Echo Dots typically sell for $50.

Amazon's hope is that the changes will get more parents to put Echo speakers in their children's bedrooms. Amazon and others have targeted kids before to cultivate the next generation of customers: Amazon has sold kid-friendly tablets for years and Fitbit will soon start selling activity trackers for 8-year-olds and older.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. said the free updated software, called FreeTime, will start to roll out May 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-25 05:01:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:19:48 GMT
    (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>

  • Former police officer named as serial killer

    Former police officer named as serial killer

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:19:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California...More >>
    The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make an announcement in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.More >>

  • The Latest: Former police officer named as serial killer

    The Latest: Former police officer named as serial killer

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:48:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:19:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970's and 1980's are displayed at a news confere...
    A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.More >>
    A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly