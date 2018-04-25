NY appeals court asked to overturn Trump businesses' ruling - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NY appeals court asked to overturn Trump businesses' ruling

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court in New York has been asked to reinstate a lawsuit that claims President Donald Trump has business conflicts that violate the Constitution.

Lawyers for restaurant workers and restaurants that compete with Trump's businesses asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday to let their claims go forward.

A lower-court judge tossed them out in December, saying it was an issue better left to Congress to resolve.

The lawyers wrote on appeal that Trump has acted unlawfully by accepting profits from foreign and domestic officials through his hotels and restaurants while in office. They say that's illegal unless Congress consents.

They say he has consistently used his position to advertise his properties, in part by visiting one of them every three days on average.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

