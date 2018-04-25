Former President George HW Bush thanks Houston in tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former President George HW Bush thanks Houston in tweet

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for its "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the 93-year-old Bush thanks Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city police and transit agency, Second Baptist Church and St. Martin's Episcopal Church "and really all Houstonians" for "making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed."

The former first lady died April 17.

The 41st president makes no mention of his own health in his tweet. He has been in Houston Methodist Hospital since Sunday , a day after his wife's funeral, for treatment of an infection that's spread to his blood.

A family spokesman has said Bush is "responding and recovering."

