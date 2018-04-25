AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The media coalition argued in a court filing Wednesday that Mueller's probe is "one of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nation's history" and that there's overwhelming public interest in records from the case.

The news organizations are asking for transcripts of hearings in the ongoing prosecution of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. They also want the judge to unseal law enforcement applications for search warrants, including on Manafort's home and a storage unit.

The other organizations include The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and Politico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

    AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-25 15:51:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:23:43 GMT
    The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
    The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>

  • Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-25 05:01:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:23:39 GMT
    (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent

    APNewsBreak: Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:28:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:23:04 GMT
    U.S. officials say that reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped by about 10 percent in 2017, a year that saw a massive nude-photo sharing scandal rock the services.More >>
    U.S. officials say that reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped by about 10 percent in 2017, a year that saw a massive nude-photo sharing scandal rock the services.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly