AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
The media coalition argued in a court filing Wednesday that Mueller's probe is "one of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nation's history" and that there's overwhelming public interest in records from the case.
The news organizations are asking for transcripts of hearings in the ongoing prosecution of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. They also want the judge to unseal law enforcement applications for search warrants, including on Manafort's home and a storage unit.
The other organizations include The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and Politico.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>