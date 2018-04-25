Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and personal attorney Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set a hearing for Thursday. She said she wants prosecutors to tell her how fast a copy of materials seized in the raid two weeks ago are being given to Cohen's lawyers.

Prosecutors have said the raid on Cohen's home and office came in a fraud investigation.

Cohen's lawyers want a court-appointed neutral special master to help decide what is subject to attorney-client privilege and cannot be viewed by criminal prosecutors.

The judge is considering the idea and says she wants lawyers to tell her how a special master would help.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

