Judge seeks update on raids of Trump's personal lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and personal attorney Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set a hearing for Thursday. She said she wants prosecutors to tell her how fast a copy of materials seized in the raid two weeks ago are being given to Cohen's lawyers.
Prosecutors have said the raid on Cohen's home and office came in a fraud investigation.
Cohen's lawyers want a court-appointed neutral special master to help decide what is subject to attorney-client privilege and cannot be viewed by criminal prosecutors.
The judge is considering the idea and says she wants lawyers to tell her how a special master would help.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>