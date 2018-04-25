Trump meeting with Apple's Tim Cook on trade

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's "looking forward" to meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House Wednesday.
Trump says in a tweet that they "will be talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."
The president is set to host Cook in the Oval Office a day after Cook attended Trump's state dinner Tuesday night for French President Emmanuel Macron.
Trump has had a fraught relationship with the electronics company, criticizing Apple on Twitter over its decision not to cooperate with law enforcement on breaching its phone encryption and the size of the screens on iPhones.
But Trump has praised the company's planned investment in the U.S. after the passage of last year's tax cuts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
