The Latest: Police searching for man who killed deputy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Police searching for man who killed deputy

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Maine sheriff's deputy (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Maine authorities are searching for a man they say fatally shot a sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

State police said that Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole was killed at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock. The cruiser was driven to a Cumberland Farms store, which was robbed.

Police say they are searching for a suspect identified as 29-year-old John Williams, of Madison, Maine. They say he is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Police said Cole had been a deputy for 13 years and has a son.

___

10:10 a.m.

A sheriff in Maine says a deputy investigating a report of a robbery at a convenience store has been fatally shot.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster tells the Morning Sentinel the deputy was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock.

Dispatch reports from the sheriff's office said a robbery was reported at a Cumberland Farms store at about 1:40 a.m.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene within minutes.

A message seeking comment was left with the sheriff's office. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:58:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:28:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>

  • AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

    AP, other media seek access to records in Mueller probe

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-25 15:51:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:23:43 GMT
    The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
    The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>

  • Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-25 05:01:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-25 16:23:39 GMT
    (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...(Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Law enforcement officers stand guard at the driveway entrance to the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Two Dallas policemen were reportedly shot at a nearby Home Depot and reportedly were ...
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly