The Latest: Man wanted in deputy killing arrested last month - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Man wanted in deputy killing arrested last month

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Maine sheriff's deputy (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A man who authorities believe fatally shot a Maine sheriff's deputy was due in court in Massachusetts following an arrest last month for several firearm charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Madison, Maine, resident John Williams was arrested by Massachusetts State Police in Haverhill last month and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm and other offenses, said Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Williams posted $5,000 bail and was supposed to return to court Wednesday for a hearing, she said.

Police are searching for Williams for allegedly killing Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday. It's believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.

___

10:15 a.m.

Maine authorities are searching for a man they say fatally shot a sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

State police said that Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole was killed at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock. The cruiser was driven to a Cumberland Farms store, which was robbed.

Police say they are searching for a suspect identified as 29-year-old John Williams, of Madison, Maine. They say he is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Police said Cole had been a deputy for 13 years and has a son.

___

10:10 a.m.

A sheriff in Maine says a deputy investigating a report of a robbery at a convenience store has been fatally shot.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster tells the Morning Sentinel the deputy was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock.

Dispatch reports from the sheriff's office said a robbery was reported at a Cumberland Farms store at about 1:40 a.m.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene within minutes.

A message seeking comment was left with the sheriff's office. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:01:10 GMT
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>

  • Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:56 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:56:13 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:01:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...(AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>

  • College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:58:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:00:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly