Stronger pound weighs on revenues at drugmaker GSK - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Stronger pound weighs on revenues at drugmaker GSK

LONDON (AP) - Pharmaceutical and consumer goods maker GlaxoSmithKline says first-quarter revenue dropped 2 percent as a stronger pound offset encouraging sales of a new shingles treatment.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that revenue fell to 7.22 billion pounds ($10.1 billion) from 7.38 billion pounds in the same period last year. Net income fell 48 percent to 549 million pounds as GSK took a 495 million pound charge related to the revaluation of the consumer healthcare business after it agreed to acquire full ownership of the joint venture.

Sales of the shingles treatment Shingrix totaled 110 million pounds in its first full quarter on the market.

CEO Emma Walmsley says GSK's main priority is to strengthen the pharmaceuticals business and the pipeline of drugs under development.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Poll: Younger Americans less apt to use unique passwords

    Poll: Younger Americans less apt to use unique passwords

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:08:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:41:51 GMT
    AP-NORC Poll: Younger Americans less apt to use unique passwords across online services _ or to write them down on paper.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Younger Americans less apt to use unique passwords across online services _ or to write them down on paper.More >>

  • College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    College basketball panels: Ban cheats, let players go pro

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-04-25 11:58:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:40:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption...
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>
    A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.More >>

  • Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:40:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly