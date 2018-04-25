Strong travel demand lifts Boeing in first quarter

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, a dual-tipped wing tip, known as a "winglet," stands in view of the tail of a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, while displayed during a ...

CHICAGO (AP) - Rising demand for travel is providing Boeing with a huge tail wind, pushing earnings and revenue beyond Wall Street expectations in the first quarter.

Earnings reported Wednesday were $2.48 billion, or $4.15 per share. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.64, blowing past analyst projections for $2.59.

Revenue hit $23.38 billion with the Chicago company making 184 deliveries of commercial aircraft.

Shares of Boeing Co. are down slightly before the opening bell.

