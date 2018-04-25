EU wants 28-nation bloc to invest $24b in AI by end 2020 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU wants 28-nation bloc to invest $24b in AI by end 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's executive branch wants the bloc's public and private sectors to invest at least $24 billion in artificial intelligence through 2020 in an attempt to remain globally competitive.

EU Digital Market Commissioner Andrus Ansip said Wednesday the Commission itself will increase its investment in research and development to $1.8 billion and hopes it will trigger $3 billion more in public and private funding.

Ansip said the EU needed to catch up, citing a study which said corporate investment in AI stood at up to $4 billion in the EU in 2016, compared to $12 billion in Asia and $23 billion in the US.

AI is already finding its application in robotics, health care and manufacturing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fort Worth gang member to die for killing girl, grandmother

    Fort Worth gang member to die for killing girl, grandmother

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:55:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:38:45 GMT
    (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP). This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Erick Davila. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate want the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week fo...(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP). This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Erick Davila. Attorneys for the Texas death row inmate want the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week fo...
    Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the US Supreme Court to halt his execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in 2008.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the US Supreme Court to halt his execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in 2008.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent

    APNewsBreak: Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:28:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:35:13 GMT
    U.S. officials say that reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped by about 10 percent in 2017, a year that saw a massive nude-photo sharing scandal rock the services.More >>
    U.S. officials say that reports of sexual assaults across the military jumped by about 10 percent in 2017, a year that saw a massive nude-photo sharing scandal rock the services.More >>

  • California university won't punish professor who jeered Bush

    California university won't punish professor who jeered Bush

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-04-25 02:27:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-25 12:35:13 GMT
    Jarrar doubled down on her position in later tweets and even boasted "I will never be fired." (Source: @RandaJarrar/Twitter) Jarrar doubled down on her position in later tweets and even boasted "I will never be fired." (Source: @RandaJarrar/Twitter)Jarrar doubled down on her position in later tweets and even boasted "I will never be fired." (Source: @RandaJarrar/Twitter) Jarrar doubled down on her position in later tweets and even boasted "I will never be fired." (Source: @RandaJarrar/Twitter)

    A California State University, Fresno professor who called Barbara Bush "an amazing racist" and cheered her death won't be punished.

    More >>

    A California State University, Fresno professor who called Barbara Bush "an amazing racist" and cheered her death won't be punished.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly