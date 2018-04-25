Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Juul maker to invest $30M to combat underage vaping

(Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol... (Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The maker of a much-debated e-cigarette that has grown popular with teenagers says it will spend $30 million in an effort to keep its products out of the hands of underage users.

The announcement from Juul (JOO-'uhl) Labs comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration questioned the design and marketing of the company's small, sleek vaping devices.

The San Francisco company said the initial investment will fund research on vaping and the formation of an expert panel to combat underage use of Juul. That group will be led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

The company says it will also support state and federal legislation to raise the minimum age for vaping products to 21. Federal law sets the age at 18, though some states have higher requirements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-25 04:26:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:40:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial near a cloud of bubbles blown by a protester, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments.

    More >>

  • Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:36:59 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:34:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>

  • Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-04-25 10:30:58 GMT
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly