Madonna loses battle to prevent auction of Tupac letter

NEW YORK (AP) - Pop star Madonna has lost her battle to prevent an auction of her personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

Last year, a judge ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull the items from its impending rock 'n' roll-themed auction after the Material Girl sought an emergency court order.

In a decision revealed Monday, the judge dismissed the case on grounds the statute of limitations to recover the items had passed.

The auction house told The New York Times it had done due diligence on the items and was confident Madonna had no claim.

The company says the auction will be in July.

Starting bid for the Tupac letter is $100,000.

