Minor changes for Walk MS: Baton Rouge due to downtown road closures

Walk MS: Baton Rouge will continue as planned despite the expanded road closures from the City of Baton Rouge. The Walk MS team will be making minor adjustments to the layout to accommodate the new road closure, but this will not change the Walk MS event.

Walk MS, an awareness event and fundraiser for people affected by multiple sclerosis, is scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at North Boulevard Town Square. However, because of the road closure, the event will not be on the Town Lawn. Instead, all festivities will be located on North Boulevard and 4th Street.

WALK MS: BATON ROUGE

Saturday, April 28

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Boulevard and 4th Street

You can register online as a walker for free, or as a virtual walker with a main goal of raising money for MS. It’s also free to volunteer for Walk MS.

If you have questions about Walk MS, email the National MS Society Fundraising Support Center, or call 1-855-372-1331.

