Senate confirms new director of National Security Agency - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Senate confirms new director of National Security Agency

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to lead the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command.

On a voice vote, the Senate approved Paul Nakasone for one of the nation's top intelligence posts. They also approved his military promotion to general.

Nakasone, a longtime member of the cryptologic community, has a strong background in cyber issues. He is replacing the current director, Mike Rogers, who is retiring.

During his confirmation hearing, Nakasone said China, Russia and other nations that launch cyberattacks against the United States aren't worried about retribution and see no reason to change their behavior.

"They don't fear us," he said at the hearing, adding that the U.S. must impose costs on those adversaries to make them stop.

Nakasone previously commanded the U.S. Army Cyber Command and held military intelligence positions in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Republic of Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:36:59 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:08:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>

  • Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:08:29 GMT
    (Source: WWBT)(Source: WWBT)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor to Cosby jury: 'Tell truth about what he did'

    Prosecutor to Cosby jury: 'Tell truth about what he did'

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:26:02 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:08:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.More >>
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly