Therapy art on display at Baton Rouge General Café

A brand new collection of original artwork is now on display at Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Café.

The “Show Me Louisiana” exhibit consists of 68 pieces by Louisiana artists – some who work with BRG’s Arts in Medicine program, and some who are former and current patients. The exhibit will be on display through September.

BRG has been the only hospital in the state with an Arts in Medicine program since 2012, helping more than 10,000 patients participate in creative activities that promote healing. Activities include painting, drawing, arts and crafts, music and storytelling.

“Studies show that patients who participate in therapeutic art benefit both emotionally and physically during treatment, and we see that every day,” says Kim Henderson, supervisor of BRG’s Arts in Medicine program. “Our work is about more than painting and singing – it’s helping a cancer patient create something beautiful during a long day of infusion treatments, and taking someone’s mind off a recent diagnosis, even for just a little while.”

A free reception is being held Tuesday evening at the Bluebonnet Café at Baton Rouge General.

“SHOW ME LOUISIANA” RECEPTION

Tuesday, April 24

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Café

8585 Picardy Ave.

Attendees at the reception can meet some of the artists and get a first look at pieces including oil-based paintings, watercolor artwork, and pen-and-ink sketches. The exhibit reflects artists’ perspectives of Louisiana with themes including scenery, food and musicians.

To purchase artwork, please visit the Café at Bluebonnet. A portion of the exhibit’s sales benefit the BRG Arts in Medicine program.

For more information about BRG’s Arts in Medicine program, call (225) 387-7040.

