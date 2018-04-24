City to pay $2.6M to family of veteran killed by police

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California city has agreed to pay $2.65 million to the family of a mentally ill Gulf War veteran fatally shot by police in 2014 after his family called 911.
The Sacramento Bee reports Tuesday the agreement between the city of Lodi and the family of Parminder Singh Shergill settles a federal lawsuit the family filed accusing the officers of excessive force.
Shergill was killed after his sister-in-law called 911 and said he was a paranoid schizophrenic who was "going crazy" and was attacking his mother. Shergill's family says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after participating in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s.
Officers fatally shot Shergill as he walked through his neighborhood after they said he charged at them with a knife. Shergill's family disputes that account.
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>