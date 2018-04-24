City to pay $2.6M to family of veteran killed by police - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

City to pay $2.6M to family of veteran killed by police

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California city has agreed to pay $2.65 million to the family of a mentally ill Gulf War veteran fatally shot by police in 2014 after his family called 911.

The Sacramento Bee reports Tuesday the agreement between the city of Lodi and the family of Parminder Singh Shergill settles a federal lawsuit the family filed accusing the officers of excessive force.

Shergill was killed after his sister-in-law called 911 and said he was a paranoid schizophrenic who was "going crazy" and was attacking his mother. Shergill's family says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after participating in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s.

Officers fatally shot Shergill as he walked through his neighborhood after they said he charged at them with a knife. Shergill's family disputes that account.

