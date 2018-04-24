Trump says Mnuchin will travel to China amid trade dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump says Mnuchin will travel to China amid trade dispute

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) will soon travel to China for talks as the two global economic powers deal with trade tensions.

Trump says during a White House news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Mnuchin will be going to China "in a few days to negotiate on trade." Trump says the U.S. and China are "very serious" and is reiterating plans to impose tariffs up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

Trump says the U.S. "will continue unless we make a trade deal." But he adds, "I think we've got a very good chance of making a deal."

Mnuchin has expressed optimism that the countries could avoid a trade war. He met last week with financial officials from China, Japan and Europe.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

