Trump says Mnuchin will travel to China amid trade dispute

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) will soon travel to China for talks as the two global economic powers deal with trade tensions.

Trump says during a White House news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Mnuchin will be going to China "in a few days to negotiate on trade." Trump says the U.S. and China are "very serious" and is reiterating plans to impose tariffs up to $100 billion more on Chinese goods.

Trump says the U.S. "will continue unless we make a trade deal." But he adds, "I think we've got a very good chance of making a deal."

Mnuchin has expressed optimism that the countries could avoid a trade war. He met last week with financial officials from China, Japan and Europe.

