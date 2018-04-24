'Keep Your Kidneys Healthy' event offers free screenings'

National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL) is hosting a free health screening to help people learn if they are at an increased risk for kidney disease. The screening is Saturday, April 28 at Shady Grove Missionary in Baker, Louisiana.

“Currently, Louisiana ranks #1 per capita in incidences of chronic kidney disease because of the high prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes in our population,” said Torie Kranze, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA KIDNEY DISEASE CASES

460,000 people with chronic kidney disease

10,000 on dialysis

1,800 on transplant list

RELATED: Are you at risk for kidney disease?

Numerous studies have shown that uncontrolled diabetes and/or hypertension are associated with an increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD). Screening people who are hypertensive or diabetic, or who have family members with these conditions and/or kidney disease, is a productive way of identifying a high percentage of people who may be at increased risk.

KEEPING YOUR KIDNEYS HEALTHY EVENT

Saturday, April 28

8:30 a.m. – noon

Shady Grove Missionary

16443 Plank Road

Baker, LA

Cost: FREE

KIDNEY SCREENING

Blood pressure

Weight

Body mass index (BMI)

Urinalysis

Blood draw

Participants will also have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results.

All participants must be at least 18 years old. You are encouraged to scheduled an appointment for this screening by calling 504- 861-4500.

Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the United States, causing more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer each year. Thirteen people die each day while waiting for a kidney transplant.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.