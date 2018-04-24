Alaska Airlines tightens emotional support animal policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Airlines has updated its policy on emotional support animals following an increase in incidents involving them on planes and in airports, including some customers and employees suffering bites.
Starting May 1, customers flying with psychiatric service animals must provide animal health and behavioral documents and a signed document from a medical professional at least 48 hours prior to departure.
The airline also will stop allowing amphibians, goats and animals with hooves, tusks or horns.
Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson said there will be an exception for trained miniature horses. Miniature horses are recognized as service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act and are used by a small number of people with disabilities, said airline spokeswoman Bobbie Egan in an email.
The changes are in response to increasing problems with emotional support animals on planes, Thompson said. There have been incidents where animals have bitten customers and employees, Thompson said.
"Most animals cause no problems," said Ray Prentice, Alaska Airlines director of customer advocacy. "However, over the last few years, we have observed a steady increase in incidents from animals who haven't been adequately trained to behave in a busy airport setting or on a plane, which has prompted us to strengthen our policy."
Alaska Airlines in recent years has handled about 150 support animals every day.
The new policy does not affect certified service animals, which are typically dogs helping owners with physical disabilities. The new restrictions only apply to animals assisting emotional, psychiatric, cognitive or psychological disabilities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to HollywoodMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>