Lawyers wrap up case blaming pork giant for ghastly smells - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyers wrap up case blaming pork giant for ghastly smells

By EMERY P. DALESIO
AP Business Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jurors in North Carolina are getting a round-up of testimony in a lawsuit filed by more than 500 neighbors of an industrial-scale swine operation.

The plaintiffs contend that open-air cesspools inflict them with intense, putrid smells that can't be removed from clothing or household fabrics for years.

Lawyers for Virginia-based Smithfield Foods maintain that the smells, traffic and noise don't hurt the neighbors' ability to enjoy their own property.

The jury has heard three weeks of testimony. This is the first of a series of test cases against the low-cost, high-volume methods of hog-production division used by the Chinese-owned company.

Lawyers for the neighbors say alternative methods don't cause such a nuisance, but the company uses open-air cesspools because they're cheap.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spokesman: George HW Bush "responding and recovering"

    Spokesman: George HW Bush "responding and recovering"

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:35:44 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:21:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.
    A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.More >>
    A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.More >>

  • Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E. coli fears

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:13:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:19:10 GMT
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>
    The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states.More >>

  • Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:06:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-24 18:19:05 GMT
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly