Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.

The report released by the Education Department on Tuesday is likely to add to an already tense national debate about what causes such racial disparities. Civil rights groups believe that racial bias is at play and insist that federal protections are necessary. Other experts say that imposing discipline restrictions on schools causes chaos in classrooms.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is considering scrapping Obama-era rules that were meant to counter those disparities.

Data shows that while black students represented 8 percent of all enrolled students in 2015-2016, they accounted for 25 percent of suspensions. Black girls made up 8 percent of all students and 14 percent of suspensions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Investigators: School design contributed to massacre

    Investigators: School design contributed to massacre

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-04-24 05:21:08 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:02:21 GMT
    (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, a family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A commission tasked with investigating governme...(John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, a family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A commission tasked with investigating governme...
    A commission tasked with investigating government actions surrounding the Florida high school massacre and the state's other mass shootings is set to hold its first meeting.More >>
    A commission tasked with investigating government actions surrounding the Florida high school massacre and the state's other mass shootings is set to hold its first meeting.More >>

  • Arizona governor pushes for teacher pay deal as strike looms

    Arizona governor pushes for teacher pay deal as strike looms

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:55:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:02:17 GMT
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to approve big teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his proposal insufficient launch the first-ever statewide strike this week.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to approve big teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his proposal insufficient launch the first-ever statewide strike this week.More >>

  • For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 09:46:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:02:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly