Ireland to collect billions from Apple in back taxes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ireland to collect billions from Apple in back taxes

LONDON (AP) - Ireland says it will begin collecting more than 13 billion euros ($15.9 billion) of back taxes from Apple, 19 months after the European Commission ruled that a tax deal with the tech giant amounted to illegal state aid.

The Commission ordered Ireland to collect back taxes for the years 2003-2014, which it estimated at 13 billion euros plus interest. Ireland disagreed, saying the ruling undermined the integrity of the country's tax system.

But Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he will on Tuesday sign an agreement setting up the escrow account that will hold the payments while Apple and Ireland appeal. The payments should be completed by September.

Donohoe says the government "fundamentally disagrees with the ruling," but "Ireland is intent on complying with our binding legal obligations in this regard."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US agency cracks down on Juul e-cigarette popular in schools

    US agency cracks down on Juul e-cigarette popular in schools

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:38:41 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>

  • For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 09:46:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:32:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

  • Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows

    Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:06:14 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:32:18 GMT
    New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
    New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly