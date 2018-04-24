Spain: Mallorca to ban renting apartments to tourists - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spain: Mallorca to ban renting apartments to tourists

MADRID (AP) - Palma on the island of Mallorca plans to become the first Spanish city to prohibit the rental of apartments to tourists.

Palma mayor Antoni Noguera says Tuesday that his government will vote for the ban in a city council because "there is nothing worse than having residents who can't live in their city nor afford a rent."

Rents in Mallorca and in most Spanish cities have increased in recent years. Many residents and local lawmakers blame the price rise on internet sites and apps that allow travelers to rent apartments short-term directly from homeowners.

Noguera says that houses will be excluded from the ban, unless they are in protected areas, near airports or in industrial areas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

