Cambridge Analytica whistleblower arrives on Capitol Hill

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower arrives on Capitol Hill

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Cambridge Analytica employee Christopher Wylie has arrived on Capitol Hill, where he is talking to House Democrats about his time with the data mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Wylie's visit is part of a Democratic attempt to keep congressional focus on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump's campaign was involved. He is talking to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday and Democrats on the House intelligence committee Wednesday.

The GOP-led House intelligence panel shut down its Russian meddling probe last month, saying they don't see any evidence of collusion or coordination.

Wylie sparked a global debate over electronic privacy in March when he was part of an effort to reveal that Cambridge Analytica had gathered millions of Facebook profiles to influence elections.

