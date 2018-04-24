Supreme Court upholds challenged patent review practice - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Supreme Court upholds challenged patent review practice

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld a challenged practice that is used to invalidate patents without the involvement of federal courts.

The justices on Tuesday rejected a bid to strike down a process established by Congress in 2011 to speed up patent reviews.

The justices voted 7-2 in favor of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's patent review process. It has been used to invalidate hundreds of patents since it was established in 2012.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented.

