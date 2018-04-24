Leader of German governing party backs Amazon protest

BERLIN (AP) - The new leader of one of Germany's governing parties said she supports a protest against working conditions at Amazon during CEO Jeff Bezos' visit to Berlin on Tuesday.
Andrea Nahles, the chairwoman of the center-left Social Democrats, said she would take part in the demonstration held outside publisher Axel Springer's Berlin offices.
Bezos was to be presented there with an award for his "visionary entrepreneurship" in online business and digitalization strategy at The Washington Post. The Amazon CEO bought The Post in 2013.
Nahles argued that Amazon's tax practices and working conditions aren't worthy of a prize.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that it "provides a safe and positive workplace for thousands of people across Germany with competitive pay and benefits from day one."
The statement added that public tours are given at Amazon's fulfillment centers "so customers can see firsthand what happens after they click 'buy.'"
Nahles is working to boost her party's profile after a disastrous election result last year and its decision to enter the new German government as conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior partner.
