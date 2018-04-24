Leader of German governing party backs Amazon protest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Leader of German governing party backs Amazon protest

BERLIN (AP) - The new leader of one of Germany's governing parties said she supports a protest against working conditions at Amazon during CEO Jeff Bezos' visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

Andrea Nahles, the chairwoman of the center-left Social Democrats, said she would take part in the demonstration held outside publisher Axel Springer's Berlin offices.

Bezos was to be presented there with an award for his "visionary entrepreneurship" in online business and digitalization strategy at The Washington Post. The Amazon CEO bought The Post in 2013.

Nahles argued that Amazon's tax practices and working conditions aren't worthy of a prize.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it "provides a safe and positive workplace for thousands of people across Germany with competitive pay and benefits from day one."

The statement added that public tours are given at Amazon's fulfillment centers "so customers can see firsthand what happens after they click 'buy.'"

Nahles is working to boost her party's profile after a disastrous election result last year and its decision to enter the new German government as conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior partner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:06:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:09:10 GMT
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>

  • Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:09:07 GMT
    (Source: WWBT)(Source: WWBT)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

  • Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:56 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:56:13 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...(AP Photo/Kevin D. Liles, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the CEO of a methadone clinic holds a 35 mg liquid dose of methadone in Rossville, Ga. The drug is the oldest and most effective of approved medications used to treat opioid add...
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    Opioid overdoses killed 1,354 Americans ages 65 and older in 2016, but Medicare doesn't cover the oldest proven treatment for opioid addiction: methadone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly