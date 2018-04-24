The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse with wife Camille - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse with wife Camille

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, accompanied for the first time by his wife of 54 years.

The 80-year-old and his wife, Camille, didn't talk to reporters as they entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse, where closing arguments and deliberations are expected Tuesday.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Tuesday. The defense rested Monday after Cosby said he wouldn't testify.

