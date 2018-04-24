Academic says suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO lied - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Academic says suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO lied

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image made from a video provided by CBS News/60 Minutes shows Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan during an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes." Kogan, the academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse ... (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image made from a video provided by CBS News/60 Minutes shows Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan during an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes." Kogan, the academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse ...

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A Cambridge University academic says the suspended CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the election consultancy at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal, lied to British lawmakers investigating fake news.

Academic Aleksandr Kogan's company, Global Science Research, developed a Facebook app that vacuumed up data from people who signed up to use the app as well as information from their Facebook friends, even if those friends hadn't agreed to share their data. Cambridge Analytica allegedly used the data to profile U.S. voters and target them with ads during the 2016 election to help elect Donald Trump. It denies the charge.

Kogan appeared before the House of Commons' media committee on Tuesday and was asked whether former Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix told the truth when he testified that none of the company's data came from Global Science Research.

"That's a fabrication," Kogan told committee Chairman Damian Collins.

Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica's parent company, has alleged that the data from millions of Facebook accounts was used to help Trump's election campaign. Cambridge Analytica says none of the Facebook data was used in the work it did for Trump.

Kogan also cast doubt on many of Wylie's allegations, which have triggered a global debate about internet privacy protections. Wylie repeated his claims in a series of media interviews as well as an appearance before the committee.

Wylie worked for SCL Group Ltd., Cambridge Analytica's London-based parent company, in 2013 and 2014.

"Mr. Wylie has invented many things," Kogan said, calling him "duplicitous."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows

    Racial disparities rise in school discipline, new data shows

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:06:14 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:40:33 GMT
    New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>
    New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.More >>

  • US agency cracks down on Juul e-cigarette popular in schools

    US agency cracks down on Juul e-cigarette popular in schools

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:38:41 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>

  • For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 09:46:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-04-24 16:32:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly