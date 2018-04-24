Academic says ex-Cambridge Analytica CEO lied - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Academic says ex-Cambridge Analytica CEO lied

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image made from a video provided by CBS News/60 Minutes shows Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan during an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes." Kogan, the academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse ... (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image made from a video provided by CBS News/60 Minutes shows Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan during an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes." Kogan, the academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse ...

LONDON (AP) - A Cambridge University professor at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal says that the former CEO of data firm Cambridge Analytica lied to a British parliamentary committee investigating fake news.

Academic Aleksandr Kogan's company, Global Science Research, developed a Facebook app that vacuumed up information from users as well as additional data from their Facebook friends.

Ex-employees of Cambridge Analytica say the company used that data from millions of users to help Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign. The company denies the charge.

Kogan told Parliament's media committee Tuesday that Cambridge Analytica's ex-CEO, Alexander Nix, lied in his testimony on their work together.

When asked by committee chair Damian Collins about Nix's testimony that none of his data came from Global Science Research, Kogan said, "That's a fabrication."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose

    Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:35:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-24 12:47:38 GMT
    Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
    Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)Prince's heirs have sued Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated the music superstar after he suffered from an opioid overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

    Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.

    More >>

    Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.

    More >>

  • For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 09:46:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 12:46:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    More >>

  • Dad of toddler found dead in suitcase now facing charges

    Dad of toddler found dead in suitcase now facing charges

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-04-24 12:31:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-04-24 12:31:23 GMT
    A Virginia man whose toddler daughter's body was found in a suitcase next to train tracks in New Jersey earlier this month is now facing charges.More >>
    A Virginia man whose toddler daughter's body was found in a suitcase next to train tracks in New Jersey earlier this month is now facing charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly