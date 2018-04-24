NutriZone recalls ALL kratom dietary supplements due to possible salmonella risk

The FDA reported Tuesday that a Houston-based company is expanding its recall of dietary supplements because of a possible salmonella health risk.

According to the FDA, NutriZone is broadening a recall of kratom supplements to include ALL lots sold. The report added the increase in recalled products is out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said the products were sold nationwide, including in Louisiana.

Click here for the complete list of recalled products

Officials added no illnesses have been reported in connection with the problem.

Those who have purchased the recalled products should stop using them and can return them to where they were bought for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can call NutriZone at 1-800-936-7936.

