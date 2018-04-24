NutriZone recalls ALL kratom dietary supplements due to possible salmonella risk

A man accused of possessing child porn is now facing another charge as a result of the ongoing investigation. Court documents show Steven Everhardt, 51, of Baton Rouge, is suspected of exposing himself to several girls five years ago.More >>
The FDA reported Tuesday that a Houston-based company is expanding its recall of dietary supplements because of a possible salmonella health risk.More >>
Oil & Natural Gas Industry Day will provide hundreds of attendees with the rare opportunity to discuss issues impacting Louisiana’s energy industry with professionals in the field, along with state lawmakers.More >>
The Louisiana State Senate will hold its 14th Annual Military Family Day to honor Louisiana Fallen Heroes and their families on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2:30 p.m., during the legislative session in the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol.More >>
The 2018 annual Red Stick International Digital Festival will feature seven free events over four days at LSU Digital Media Center, Patrick F. Taylor Hall and at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood.More >>
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.More >>
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.More >>
A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare.More >>
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...More >>
Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as police delayed getting him medical help.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
Roger Baker had no friends or family to take him to see his wife. When his wife had fallen previously, he had waved strangers down in the street and paid them $10 to help pick her up.More >>
Wouldn't it be nice if all the world's problems could be solved with a slice of cake?More >>
