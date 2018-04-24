Newcomer hopes for upset in race for Arizona's US House seat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Newcomer hopes for upset in race for Arizona's US House seat

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko speaks with a constituent during the meeting of the state committee of the Arizona Republican Party in Phoenix. Lesko is running against Hiral ... (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko speaks with a constituent during the meeting of the state committee of the Arizona Republican Party in Phoenix. Lesko is running against Hiral ...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, left, talks with a supporter at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. T... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, left, talks with a supporter at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. T...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018, photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election Dr. Hiral Tipirneni talks with supporters at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. Tipirneni is runnin... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018, photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election Dr. Hiral Tipirneni talks with supporters at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. Tipirneni is runnin...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 10, 2018, photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, center, talks with supporters at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. Tipirneni is runnin... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 10, 2018, photo, Democratic candidate for the Arizona 8th Congressional District special election Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, center, talks with supporters at a local restaurant in Sun City, Ariz. Tipirneni is runnin...
(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko speaks in the Senate chambers in Phoenix. The sprawling suburbs west of Phoenix may put a brake on Democratic optimism following surprising special... (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko speaks in the Senate chambers in Phoenix. The sprawling suburbs west of Phoenix may put a brake on Democratic optimism following surprising special...

By BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A Democratic newcomer is looking to pull off an upset victory for an open U.S. House seat in Arizona that has been held by Republicans since the early 1980s.

Hiral Tipirneni, an emergency room physician and a cancer research advocate, is hoping to replicate Democratic wins in Pennsylvania, Alabama and other states in a year where opposition to President Donald Trump's policies have boosted the party's chances in Republican strongholds.

Still, many observers in Arizona see Tipirneni's odds as slim against the Republican, former state Sen. Debbie Lesko.

They face off in Tuesday's special election to replace former Rep. Trent Franks in Arizona's 8th District, who resigned in December amid sexual harassment allegations.

Lesko represented parts of the district since 2009 and has an extremely strong base of support in a district Franks had locked up since 2003.

She's opposed to Tipirneni's push to expand government-run health care, backs the president's tax cuts and is pushing his border wall proposal.

"I support securing the border, and part of that is paying for and putting up a border wall where it makes sense," Lesko said. "She is totally opposed and is on record of opposing any money going toward the border wall. This is not what our constituents want."

Tipirneni is pushing a plan that would allow people under retirement age to opt-in to Medicare coverage to provide new competition in health care markets, and opposes building a wall with Mexico while boosting enforcement through technology and drones and adding Border Patrol agents. She also said the fastest growing segment of immigrants in the U.S. illegally overstayed visas.

"To me a wall is not an answer, and quite frankly a lot of people have chimed in on a bi-partisan basis that a wall is not the answer," she said.

Tipirneni is seen as a fresh Democratic face with relatively moderate views that could get support during what could be developing as a wave year for the party. She says she's got a chance in a district that has seen a dearth of Democratic candidates for years as Franks was consistently re-elected with large majorities.

"I think there are a lot of recent elections to suggest that conventional wisdom doesn't necessarily apply," Tipirneni said. "There's a lot of enthusiasm in our base. We have a large chunk of independent voters that I think are very persuadable, and frankly there are Republicans who are feeling very disaffected."

National Republican groups are spending big to back Lesko, pouring cash into the suburban Phoenix district for television and mail ads and phone calls to voters to ensure her victory. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy flew in for a fundraiser last week.

Lesko also said she welcomes the spending from national GOP organizations.

"Not only do I want to win, but I want to win by a lot so the Democrats can see that they don't have a chance in a red district," she said in a recent interview.

National Democratic groups haven't committed money to ads in the race, but in recent weeks, some progressive groups have been spending to back Tipirneni, and she has been running non-stop TV ads in the last week of the election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Waffle House shooter's guns were seized but then returned

    Waffle House shooter's guns were seized but then returned

    Monday, April 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-23 21:37:33 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:17:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and ...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and ...
    Gunman suspected of attacking a Waffle House lost Illinois firearms license after exhibiting erratic behavior.More >>
    Gunman suspected of attacking a Waffle House lost Illinois firearms license after exhibiting erratic behavior.More >>

  • Spokesman: George HW Bush is eager to get well, go to Maine

    Spokesman: George HW Bush is eager to get well, go to Maine

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:35:44 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:17:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip ). Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.
    A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.More >>
    A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.More >>

  • Attorney: California police shot unarmed black man 10 times

    Attorney: California police shot unarmed black man 10 times

    Monday, April 23 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-24 02:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-04-24 07:08:58 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Lee Merritt, center, leads a news conference, Monday, April 23 2018, in San Bernardino, Calif., announcing a series of lawsuits against the Barstow Police Department regarding the shooting death of Diante "Butchie"...(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Lee Merritt, center, leads a news conference, Monday, April 23 2018, in San Bernardino, Calif., announcing a series of lawsuits against the Barstow Police Department regarding the shooting death of Diante "Butchie"...

    Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as police delayed getting him medical help.

    More >>

    Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as police delayed getting him medical help.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly