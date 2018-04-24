Commission investigates Florida high school massacre - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Commission investigates Florida high school massacre

(John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, a family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A commission tasked with investigating governme...

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) - A commission is investigating how law enforcement and other state agencies responded to a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission held its first meeting Tuesday. The 16 members appointed by Gov. Rick Scott will question school and mental health officials. They also will hear from the Broward Sheriff's Office about how it handled the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Commission members include law enforcement administrators, education officials, a state senator, a mental health counselor and the fathers of victims Alex Schachter, Meadow Pollack and Aliana Petty. The members were appointed by Scott, state House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron.

The commission's final report is due Jan. 1.

