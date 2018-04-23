Man who disarmed Waffle House shooter hailed by lawmakers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man who disarmed Waffle House shooter hailed by lawmakers

(Metro Nashville Police Department via AP). In this photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking sits in a police car after being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Police said Reinking opened fire at a... (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP). In this photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking sits in a police car after being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Police said Reinking opened fire at a...
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the search for a gunman who opened fire Sunday at a Waffle House r... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the search for a gunman who opened fire Sunday at a Waffle House r...
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four peopl... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four peopl...
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Lt. Carlos Lara, of the Metro Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division, front left, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Rein... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Lt. Carlos Lara, of the Metro Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division, front left, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Rein...
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). A woman, center, who would only be identified as the godmother of shooting victim DeEbony Groves, cries as she listens at a news conference regarding the capture of Travis Reinking Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. R... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). A woman, center, who would only be identified as the godmother of shooting victim DeEbony Groves, cries as she listens at a news conference regarding the capture of Travis Reinking Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. R...

By SHEILA BURKE and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The man who snatched an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville restaurant told Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday he faced "the true test of a man," drawing a standing ovation during his brief address.

As the House hailed him as a hero with a resolution, James Shaw Jr. said he acted early Sunday at a Waffle House to save his own life, and saved others in the process.

"I never thought I'd be in a room with all the eyes on me, but you know, I'm very grateful to be here," Shaw told House members. The 29-year-old said he has since gone to see some of the shooting victims in the hospital and they all remembered him. He apologized to the people whose loved ones died in the attack.

The Senate also honored Shaw on Tuesday.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said Tuesday that Reinking has been "compliant" and "cooperative" since he was transferred to the jail late Monday after he was captured near the apartment where he lived. Reinking is wearing a vest known informally as a "suicide smock" and will remain under close observation at a maximum-security facility in Nashville.

Also on Tuesday, a Nashville judge revoked the bond shooting suspect's bond.

Court records show that a judge struck Reinking's $2 million bond until a hearing can be held Wednesday. The records did not give a reason why General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli revoked the bond.

An attorney listed as Reinking's lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reinking, 29, is charged with four counts of criminal homicide. Police say he opened fire outside the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the restaurant, wearing only a green jacket. Four other people were wounded in the shooting.

Reinking escaped on foot from the restaurant and shed his only item of clothing. By the time he was captured in the woods nearby, police had searched his apartment, and found the key fob to a stolen BMW they had recovered in the parking lot days earlier. The BMW theft had not initially been tied to Reinking.

Nashville Police Department Lt. Carlos Lara told reporters Reinking was arrested Monday after detectives were tipped to the suspect's presence by some construction workers. He carried a black backpack with a silver semi-automatic weapon and .45-caliber ammunition.

The arrest ended a 24-hour manhunt involving more than 160 law enforcement officers, but it left troubling unanswered questions about official responses to months of bizarre behavior before the restaurant attack, including encounters with police in Illinois and Colorado and an arrest at the White House that raised red flags.

Police in Colorado say the co-owner of a business where Reinking worked described him as appearing paranoid and delusional at times. A co-worker told a detective the man was infatuated with Taylor Swift and claimed to be a sovereign citizen.

Last July, Reinking was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service after he entered a restricted area near the White House and refused to leave, saying he wanted to meet President Donald Trump.

The suspect told Washington, D.C., police he was a sovereign citizen and had a right to inspect the grounds, according to an incident report.

Reinking was not armed at the time, but at the FBI's request, Illinois police revoked his state firearms card. Four guns, including the AR-15 used in the shootings, were transferred to his father, a procedure allowed under Illinois law.

Tazewell County Sheriff Robert Huston said Jeffrey Reinking pledged he would "keep the weapons secure and out of the possession of Travis." Don Aaron, a Nashville Police spokesman, said Reinking's father "has now acknowledged giving them back" to his son.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special Agent Marcus Watson said Monday that his father's action is "potentially a violation of federal law."

Phone calls to a number listed for the father went unanswered.

___

Associated Press writers John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Ed White in Detroit; Michael Kunzelman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Kathleen Foody in Denver, Colorado; and Justin Pritchard in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-04-24 20:36:59 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:30:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, smiles as she joins other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in...
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>
    Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education.More >>

  • Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:06:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:28:54 GMT
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>
    Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.More >>

  • Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Agency warns retailers not to sell Juul e-cigarette to kids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 14:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-04-24 22:28:52 GMT
    (Source: WWBT)(Source: WWBT)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly