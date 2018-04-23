Chipmaker SK Hynix reports 64 percent jump in 1Q earnings

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - SK Hynix Inc. says its first-quarter net profit has surged 64 percent over a year earlier thanks to robust memory chip prices.

The South Korean chipmaker, which supplies to Apple, reported Tuesday a 3.1 trillion won ($2.9 billion) earnings for the January-March period, compared with 1.9 trillion won a year earlier.

The result missed market consensus of 3.3 trillion won, according to FactSet, a financial data provider.

Sales rose 39 percent to 8.7 trillion won ($8.1 billion) while operating income jumped 77 percent to 4.4 trillion won ($4.1 billion).

SK Hynix, the world's second largest memory chipmaker after Samsung Electronics, says prices of memory chip devices called DRAM continued to show solid growth. It forecast a continued supply shortage of DRAM, which helps servers and computers run multiple programs faster.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.