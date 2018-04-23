Officials vow to improve 911 center after teen dies in van - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials vow to improve 911 center after teen dies in van

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year...
(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, Cincinnati police investigate the scene where a boy was found dead in a minivan in the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati a...

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials plan to make changes to improve operations at the city's emergency call center, which is under scrutiny after the failed response to a teen who was trapped in a vehicle and died after twice calling 911.

Mayor John Cranley, council members and other city officials were touring the center Monday. They say they plan to increase staffing and improve technology and working conditions there.

Cincinnati's 911 system has been plagued with problems and is facing renewed questions following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush.

He died April 10 after becoming trapped in the back of a minivan in his school parking lot. Police couldn't locate him. His father found his body nearly six hours after the teen's first 911 call.

Cincinnati police say their investigation continues.

