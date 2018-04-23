Kushner plans to build twin-towers in New Jersey unraveling - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kushner plans to build twin-towers in New Jersey unraveling

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Plans for a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner are in danger of falling apart as his family's real estate company threatens legal action against a city that it says ended negotiations for no good reason.

Kushner's family real estate company accuses Jersey City officials of political bias because the company's former CEO is now an adviser to President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the city says Kushner Cos. and its partner owed it money last year and were in default.

The latest setback for the One Journal Square project comes after the loss of financing from China and of a proposed local tax break.

Kushner stepped down as CEO of the Kushner Cos. last year when he became senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona governor pushes for teacher pay deal as strike looms

    Arizona governor pushes for teacher pay deal as strike looms

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:55:31 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:58:29 GMT
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to approve big teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his proposal insufficient launch the first-ever statewide strike this week.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pushing lawmakers to approve big teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his proposal insufficient launch the first-ever statewide strike this week.More >>

  • Waffle House shooter's guns were seized but then returned

    Waffle House shooter's guns were seized but then returned

    Monday, April 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-23 21:37:33 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:58:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and ...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and ...
    Gunman suspected of attacking a Waffle House lost Illinois firearms license after exhibiting erratic behavior.More >>
    Gunman suspected of attacking a Waffle House lost Illinois firearms license after exhibiting erratic behavior.More >>

  • Jury: Atlanta attorney who shot wife guilty of murder

    Jury: Atlanta attorney who shot wife guilty of murder

    Monday, April 23 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-23 20:51:31 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-04-23 22:58:13 GMT
    A jury has found an Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife guilty of murder and influencing witnesses.More >>
    A jury has found an Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife guilty of murder and influencing witnesses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly