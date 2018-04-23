Kushner plans to build twin-towers in New Jersey unraveling

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Plans for a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner are in danger of falling apart as his family's real estate company threatens legal action against a city that it says ended negotiations for no good reason.
Kushner's family real estate company accuses Jersey City officials of political bias because the company's former CEO is now an adviser to President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the city says Kushner Cos. and its partner owed it money last year and were in default.
The latest setback for the One Journal Square project comes after the loss of financing from China and of a proposed local tax break.
Kushner stepped down as CEO of the Kushner Cos. last year when he became senior adviser to President Donald Trump.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
